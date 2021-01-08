LockTrip Market Capitalization Achieves $7.14 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $340,297.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010461 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00019258 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars.

