Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN)’s share price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 20,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 64,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$1.18 price target for the company.

Get Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.85 million and a PE ratio of -20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61.

Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.