Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.96. 65,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.70.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.