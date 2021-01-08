Loop Capital Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $110.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AYX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

AYX opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 705.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,276,542 shares of company stock worth $261,183,783. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

