Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216.22 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 216.44 ($2.83). 36,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 74,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £221.63 million and a PE ratio of -19.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.01.

In related news, insider Robert Darwent sold 3,000,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £6,450,245.10 ($8,427,286.52).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of December 4, 2019, it operated 161 sites, including 133 Lounge and 28 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

