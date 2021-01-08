LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.38

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.38 and last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 4160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.11.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

