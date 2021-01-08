Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

