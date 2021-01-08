Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,376,282.72 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LUMO traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 126,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,000. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.40% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

