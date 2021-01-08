LUNA (LUNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Upbit, GDAC and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Upbit, Bitrue, GOPAX, Coinone, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

