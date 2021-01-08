Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.01.

LUN stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,935. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.53. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

