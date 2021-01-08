Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.85.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.53. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,092,960. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

