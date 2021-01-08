M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $49.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 125.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $7,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

