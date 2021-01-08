Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Magellan Health by 180.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $225,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,622 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.55 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

