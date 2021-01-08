Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.