Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

