Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.84

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.84 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 74514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

