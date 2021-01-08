Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Down 12.9%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 1,110,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 746,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Maiden worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

