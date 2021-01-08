Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.11.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $206,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.