Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Up 30.4%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) shot up 30.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 117,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 77,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

