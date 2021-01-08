MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.40. 3,333,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,726,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 412.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

