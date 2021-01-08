ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.91.

NYSE:MAN opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

