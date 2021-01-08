ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,525. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

