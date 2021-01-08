Marc A. Howze Sells 14,619 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $299.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $300.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

