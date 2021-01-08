Mark A. Augusti Sells 61,025 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFMS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Conformis by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.