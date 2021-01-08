Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Up 5.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 419,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,069,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

