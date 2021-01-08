Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $128.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as high as $146.13 and last traded at $144.84. Approximately 351,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 299,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.12.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

