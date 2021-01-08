Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Masco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Masco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Masco by 17.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.