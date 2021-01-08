Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.15

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.15 and last traded at C$50.43, with a volume of 162953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.32.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.73.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

