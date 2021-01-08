MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Up 9.1%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 423,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 331,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBI shares. ValuEngine raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

In related news, CEO William C. Fallon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MBIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MBIA by 598.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 140.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

