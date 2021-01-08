Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

MFIN stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.