Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.03

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.03 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 81032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.44. The company has a market cap of C$100.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.