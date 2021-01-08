MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Trading 4.5% Higher

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. 54,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 30,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaValet Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

