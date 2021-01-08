MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches Market Cap of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,554.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.41 or 0.02987461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00429198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.75 or 0.01075097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00352821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00158347 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009380 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

