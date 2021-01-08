MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at UBS Group

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEG. National Bank Financial lowered shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$4.94. 1,300,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,763. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.3537961 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.