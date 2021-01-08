MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,096. The company has a market capitalization of $337.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

