Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

MERC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,599. The company has a market cap of $742.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercer International stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Mercer International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

