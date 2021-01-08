Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.49. 7,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,612. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,046,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

