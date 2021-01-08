Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Insider Brett L. Pharr Sells 2,400 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $96,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.