Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.50

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 12023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $96,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,184 in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

