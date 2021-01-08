Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $0.32

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $736,236.84 and $162,408.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00419739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00216839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

