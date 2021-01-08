Methanex (MEOH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2021 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

1/6/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

1/4/2021 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

1/4/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $60.00.

12/21/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/29/2020 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

11/24/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Methanex Co alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.