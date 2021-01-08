Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 41.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 611.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

