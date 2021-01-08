Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.61

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 2242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 367,882 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $2,850,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 107.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.