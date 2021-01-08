MetLife (NYSE:MET) Shares Up 6%

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $49.43. 9,075,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 7,685,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Get MetLife alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.