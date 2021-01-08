Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

MCB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $317.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 41.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

