Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MXC stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

