MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

