M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

NYSE:TSE opened at $54.93 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $2,535,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $1,963,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.