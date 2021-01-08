MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.18.

MGM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 393,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

