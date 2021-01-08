Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,568 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $107,265.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

